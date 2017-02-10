New Meizu Smart Home Products Page Appears: Taking on Xiaomi’s MIJIA Brand?

Meizu has created a new Meizu Smart Home products page on Weibo where the company seems set to start adding other smart gadgets to its lucrative smartphone line.

Already several products are listed on the Weibo page including the Meizu band, MX6 smart protective case, Meizu EPX headphones, Floating speaker with floating display and others. The company doesn’t seem to have all of the products in single sales platform like Xiaomi’s Mi home, rather a click on some of the product links takes you to third party websites like Jingdong. The Gravity Floating speaker with floating display, for instance, is a Meizu-backed crowdfunded project on Indiegogo. The project is already closed but the product is now up for purchase and that is where the link directs users to. Others are available on Meizu’s official website where they have the Meizu mall.

Some of the products are almost replicas of what Xiaomi had done in the past like the Meizu smart toothbrush, Meizu projector, and the Meizu air purifier. Perhaps Meizu is adopting a similar business model like Xiaomi is doing through its Mijia brand. The success of the Mijia brand has been monumental since Xiaomi fused all smart home products to launch under the brand. The Mijia brand posted its sales projection for 2016 towards the end of the year and the figures were dazzling. Could we be seeing Meizu toe similar line this year? Let’s wait and see