Blue Honor 8 Lite (Youth Edition) Passes TENAA: Has 4GB RAM

Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor has scheduled Tuesday, 21st of February for the launch of two phones: the Honor V9 and Honor 8 Lite. The latter is a toned down version of the Honor 8 released last year. The blue Honor 8 Lite was seen on TENAA’s website getting its network certification.

Actually two variants made it to TENAA. The blue variant with model number WAS-AL00 which has full network support and a silver variant with model number WAS-TL00 that works on China Mobile.

Configuration details of the Honor 8 Lite mentions a 5.2-inch full HD screen, a 2.1GHz octa-core Kirin 655 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB ROM. There is a single 12MP camera and a fingerprint scanner on the rear and an 8MP shooter in front. The Honor 8 Lite will have a 2930mAh battery and ship with EMUI 5.0 based on Android 7.0.

Previous leaks had mentioned that the Honor 8 Lite was going to have 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage but the TENAA specifications says otherwise.

The phone is expected to be priced lesser than ¥2,000 (~$291). It should also be available in black, gold, and pink.