Huawei’s Voice Assistant for Smartphones to Arrive Soon

Apple has Siri voice assistant on its iPhones. The Google Assistant was introduced on Google Pixel smartphones. Microsoft smartphones have Cortana onboard and Amazon’s voice assistant is called Alexa. Also, Samsung is heavily pegged to launch Bixby voice assistant on Galaxy S8. Fresh information has revealed that Huawei, the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world is all set to rival the existing AI assistants by introducing its own digital assistants.

According to Bloomberg, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is currently developing its own voice assistant and it has over 100 engineers working on it. The report states that Huawei’s digital assistant would be aimed towards domestic audience as it will carry support for Chinese languages.

Huawei smartphones that will be sold outside of China will include AI services from Google and Amazon. As of this writing, none of the existing Chinese smartphone manufacturers have its own voice assistant. Hence, Huawei smartphones that will come its own AI service will be stand out from devices from the oversaturated Chinese smartphone market where Google services are blocked and Amazon’s Alexa does not support Chinese language.

Google Assistant comes preloaded only on Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. It Is also available on Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches and Google Home. Google is rumored to introduce Google Assistant on third-party devices by making it available pre-installed.

Google has been struggling to re-launch its services in China and if the world’s third largest smartphone maker launches its own AI service, Google’s plans will be further affected. According to IDC, Samsung and Apple are currently leading the global smartphone market and Huawei is placed on the third spot. Richard Yu, the consumer head of Huawei has said that the company aims to grab the first spot by 2021.

Unlike Apple and Samsung, Huawei smartphones are not sold through popular carriers of the U.S. such as AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint. Huawei is also expected to increase its market share in the U.S. market by partnering with major carriers.

