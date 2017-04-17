Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Leaks in New Render Image: Shows Redesigned Back & USB Type-C Port

The Mi Max holds the title for the biggest phone in Xiaomi’s smartphone lineup. Released back in May last year, the phablet is set to get a successor soon. Some even say as soon as Wednesday, 19th of April alongside the Mi 6.

Leaked specification details say the Mi Max 2 will retain the same 6.44-inches display size and FHD resolution. It will run Android 7.1.1, have a 5MP camera for selfies and get its battery bumped to 5000mAh. At the moment, the processor is said to be the Snapdragon 626, a power-efficient chip like the Snapdragon 625. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if we see another processor in the Mi Max 2. The Mi Max was released in two versions: one was powered by a Snapdragon 650 chip and the other by a Snapdragon 652. The same thing might happen this year too.

A new image was posted on Weibo by @Ubuntu team. The image is said to be of the Mi Max 2 and shows the device in a TPU case. There are a few minor changes in the design. The LED flash comes before the rear camera now and the entire back is just one large piece of metal. Since the rear is just q single plate, that means the antenna lines are visible now. Xiaomi has adopted the U-shaped antenna design like that of the iPhone 7 and it does look good.

The rest of the image shows the top and bottom of the Mi Max 2. There is a 3.5mm audio jack, a secondary mic, and an IR blaster at the top. The major change at the bottom is the USB Type-C port that replaces the micro USB port in the original. You also have fewer holes for the speaker grille and two additional screws flanking the USB port.

Do you like this design of the Mi Max 2? Do let us know in the comment box below.

