Get a Powerful Jumper EZBOOK 3 PRO for just $259!

Laptop market is pretty busy and a lot of Chinese manufacturers try to stay in the game by offering great specs at affordable price. Jumper is not a new name in laptop industry and one of their latest models has a lot of value for the price. You can now get it for just $259 from lightinthebox.com which sounds like a really good deal.

One of the key features is that the Jumper EZBOOK 3 PRO now has a powerful Intel Apollo Lake N3450 Quad Core chip. In addition, the laptop has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via the microSD card slot.

It’s worth mentioning that the Jumper laptop does not skimp on the build quality as the device is made entirely of metal to give that premium look and feel.

