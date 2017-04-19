blackview deal

Xiaomi Mi 6 In Sexy Blue, Metallic Silver & Ceramic Black: All the Official Images

NewsXiaomi

by Joe ago 3

Share79
+1
Share
Pin
Shares 79

Xiaomi Mi 6 is officially announced and in addition to the standard black and white color options, the phone also comes in a new Blue edition. We have seen several blue colored smartphones in the past, with the Huawei Honor 8 being one of the popular options in the market right now. The Mi 6 Blue edition seems to be targeted at users who would like something different, and the phone, with its glass body and symmetrical four curved back design, does look pretty amazing in this unique shade.

xiaomi mi 6 hero 2

What’s interesting is that manufacturers seem to be skipping the gold color option for its flagships this year. Gold and Rose Gold were popular color options until recently, and it looks like the focus is now on unique shades like blue and red. Oh yes, there’s a special limited Xiaomi Mi 6 Silver Edition as well. With its ultra-reflective mirror finish at the back and the pure metal silver finish, this color should get the attention of enthusiasts.

So, here are the official Xiaomi Mi 6 Silver, Blue and Ceramic Edition images. We’ll make sure to add more images as the company release them in the coming days.

You can read all about the Xiaomi Mi 6 and its features and specs from here.

 

 

Xiaomi Mi 6 Blue Edition

 

Xiaomi Mi 6 Metallic Silver Edition

 

Xiaomi Mi 6 Ceramic Black Edition

 

 

Always be the first to know. Follow us:
Buy Xiaomi Redmi 4

Related posts

  • Raky_b

    waiting to see live photos, not this promos….to se how big those black side bazels are this time.

    • Yaweh

      I don’t think the black bezels will feature any where

  • Carlos Ferreira

    So, when the Plus version is released?

79 Shares
Share79
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin