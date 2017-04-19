Xiaomi Mi 6 Dual Camera Samples: Xiaomi Takes on Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus

It has been a long wait and so far it has been worth it. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is now official and in all ways, it is the flagship we have been waiting for. It packs a number of amazing features and still maintains a low price albeit slightly higher than their previous flagships.

One of the new features of the Xiaomi Mi 6 is its dual rear cameras. This is not the first time they will appear on a Xiaomi phone but this is the first time they appear in this configuration. While the dual cameras in the Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus and most android phones are configured in the monochrome + RGB format, the ones in the Mi 6 are configured as one wide-angle lens + one telephoto lens, the same way as the iPhone 7 Plus.

This configuration lets you to take amazing pictures with the depth-of-field effect and also gives you a wider perspective. The cameras also have 2x optical lossless zoom and 10X digital zoom allowing you to take clearer shots at a distance. The cameras’ 4-axis OIS works with the built-in accelerometer and gyroscope to prevent against tilted images and angular movements.

Since the cameras on the Mi 6 work the same way like that of the iPhone 7 Plus, that means you can take pictures with the portrait mode feature. On the Mi 6, the cameras uses a combination of binocular stereoscopic vision imaging and depth learning algorithm to achieve this.

The Mi 6 is the first 5.15-inch phone to feature this camera configuration and Xiaomi is really proud of its accomplishments. Below are camera samples taken with the Mi 6. What do you think about them?

