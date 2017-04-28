OPPO F3 Specs, Leaked Video, GFXBench and Geekbench Benchmarks Appear Before May 4 Launch

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OPPO was expected to launch the OPPO F3 and OPPO F3 Plus smartphones together. However, the company chose to launch only the OPPO F3 Plus in the previous month in India. In the previous week, the Chinese firm confirmed that the OPPO F3 would be launching on May 4 in the country. The specifications of the OPPO F3 has now surfaced and the rumor mill has also revealed a leaked video of the phone. Also, the alleged phone has also been benchmarked on GFXBench and Geekbench.

OPPO F3 Specifications

A 5.5-inch full HD screen flanked with Gorilla Glass 5 will be present on the OPPO F3. Even though the previous rumors have stated that it would be powered by Snapdragon 653 SoC, new information which can be confirmed through GFXBench and Geekbench listings suggest that the MediaTek MT6750T will be available under the hood of the phone.

The MediaTek chip will be coupled with 4 GB of RAM. The native storage of the phone will be 64 GB and it will be featuring a microSD slot. Previous rumors had stated that the OPPO F3 has 32 GB native storage.

The OPPO F3 would be running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS flavored with Color OS 3.0. Like the F3 Plus, it would be featuring a 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual front-facing cameras. The rear will house a 13-megapixel shooter. It would be featuring a 3,200 mAh battery. It measures 153.3 x 75.2 x 7.3mm and its weight is 153 grams.

Oppo F3 Leaked Video

A short 10-second video has surfaced on the YouTube channel of Slash Leaks to reveal the alleged OPPO F3:

Read More: OPPO R11 Real Photos Leak: Dual Rear Cameras

OPPO F3 Appears on GFXBench, Geekbench Benchmarks

An OPPO device with model number Oppo CPH1609 has appeared on GFXBench. As mentioned above, it reveals the presence of MediaTek MT6750T SoC. The GFXBench listing suggest that the smartphone may not feature NFC connectivity. The alleged handset with same model number has also been spotted on Geekbench. Both listings show that the chipset has a 1.5 GHz octa-core processor. On Geekbench, the alleged OPPO F3 has recorded a score of 763 in the single-core test. In multi-core test, it has scored 2,793.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: