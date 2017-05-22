Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Fidget spinners seem to be a new craze right now. You can choose from quite a few different sizes, shapes and designs. We just came across a dirt cheap fidget spinner that does not even cost $4 but it has a lot of features!

This little device has built-in LED lights that make the spinner look awesome in the dark.

What is more interesting is that this fidget spinner has a built-in Bluetooth speaker. Obviously, you can’t expect great sound quality or anything but it is kind of amazing how much you get for less than $4.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: