Ahoy Matey! You Can Grab The Samsung Galaxy S8 Pirates of The Caribbean Special Edition in China for ¥5988 ($880)

Planning to get the Samsung Galaxy S8? Ye aare in luck. Samsung has released a Galaxy S8 Pirates of the Caribbean Special Edition for fans of the Disney franchise.

The Galaxy S8 Pirates of the Caribbean Special Edition is priced at ¥5988 ($880) on JD.com. Available in only the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant, the phone comes with a number of cool features.

The box is designed like a small treasure chest with the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales theme plastered over it. Inside the box lies the Galaxy S8 in the original box it usually comes with. There is also a custom Pirates of the Caribbean phone ring holder and case.

Unlike 2015’s Galaxy S6 Edge Iron Man Edition that sports the Iron Man red and gold colors, as well as a Iron Man headshot on the back, the Galaxy S8 Pirates of the Caribbean Special Edition is bland. It looks just like the regular version. However, when you turn it on, there is a custom Pirates of the Caribbean theme running on it.

READ MORE: Dual Screen Samsung SM-G9298 Flip Phone Spotted on TENAA, Brings Snapdragon 820

The rest of the specs remain the same. You get a 5.8” dual-curved display, Snapdragon 835 processor and a 12MP dual-pixel camera. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back and an iris scanner in front, on the opposite side of the 8MP camera. Under the hood is a 3000mAh battery.

If you are interested in owning the Galaxy S8 Pirates of the Caribbean Special Edition, you can pick one up on JD.com. It is still unknown if it will be available outside of China.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: