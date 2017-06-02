Gizmochina Giveaway – Win A Free Bezelless Doogee Mix

In the past couple of weeks, we have given away lots of new products on Gizmochina, and keeping up with the momentum, we are here yet again to giveaway a coming phone for our readers. Banggood has provided us with this 5.5 inch bezelless screen Doogee Mix to giveaway to one of our readers, which means you have a great chance to be first to hands on this amazing smartphone.

At the same time, Banggood offer us a exclusive coupon code for who want to buy this phone before end of June.

The Doogee Mix features a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display, currently making it the smallest full display smartphone in the market. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 processor, either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

The design of the Doogee Mix obviously takes inspiration from Xiaomi’s Mi MIX including keeping a bottom bezel where the front-facing camera is placed. But Doogee has also made itself different by also including a physical home button and fingerprint sensor on the bottom bezel of the Doogee Mix.

The Doogee Mix also features a dual rear camera system which pairs a 16-megapixel sensor with an 8-megapixel sensor. Putting it in line with the other high-end flagships in the market.

Like always, we are going to organize this giveaway via the gleam widget. One random winner will be selected in a week’s time and will be given the new Chuwi Hi10 Plus tablet.

Good luck!

Gizmochina Giveaway – Win a Free Doogee Mix



