Xiaomi USB-C To Mini Display Port Multi-Function Adapter Launched

Xiaomi has silently added a new product to its product shelf on Mi mall. The product is the Xiaomi USB-C To Mini Display Port Multi-Function adapter which comes with four different ports. One of the port is a Mini Display Port interface, there’s also a USB Type-C standard interface, and two USB Type-A standard interface, all four in one device. It supports 4K / 60Hz ultra-high definition output as well as a USB PD 3.0 charge.

The Xiaomi USB-C To Mini Display Port Multi-Function Adapter brings a whole lot of functions to the table as it can connect more than one system to a large display at the same time. It has a stable coaxial signal transmission structure which makes it capable of transmitting 4K images. The wires are made from tinned copper (TC) conductor with strong antioxidant capacity and high-speed signal transmission stability.

In terms of design, the adapter continues Xiaomi’s simple but quality design style and is only 12mm thick. It is compact and portable. It supports USB PD 3.0 protocol, can achieve 5-20V / 0mA-3.25A multi-level automatic connection. The power supply for the device supports up to 65W power output and can be used to connect the Mi Notebook Air, Macbook and other devices with Type-C interface. As for the price, it comes at just 149 Yuan ($21) and is presently available for sale on Xiaomi’s Mi Mall.

