First Day Of Xiaomi’s 6.18 Promotion On JD.com Saw Redmi Note 4X & Mi 6 As Top Sellers

Popular e-commerce platform Jingdong is currently running its 6.18 mid-year promotion and the Xiaomi flagship store is one of the shops buzzing with lots of interesting activities. The 16.8 promotion started on July 1 and will terminate on July 18 and the period is a time for fans to get their favourite device at awesome discounts. The Jingdong promo is also a time for manufacturers to boost their sales and thus increase their market shares for the year.

On the first day alone, Xiaomi continued its strong showing this year, as the company recorded huge sales on its products lines including mobile phones, Smart TVs, Mi Notebooks, and other smart home appliances. The company has now announced the hot selling products on the first day of the sales. The topmost ranking product which recorded the most sales on the first day is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Jingdong Special Edition. The Redmi Note 4X Jingdong Special Edition was recently added to the family with a slightly reduced price and a lower 3GB + 16GB memory. Apart from the reduced memory version, the Redmi Note 4X Jingdong Special Edition features exactly the same design as the normal version which was released last year. The price tag may likely be the reason why it sold more.

Surprisingly, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is the second highest selling product in Xiaomi’s lineup and this can only be explained by the assumption that there was enough stock of the flagship Mi 6 for the sales. Other products like the super cheap but classy Redmi 4X and Redmi 4A also recorded successes. The Mi TV 4A 55-inch version was also on sale at a 400 Yuan discount price and its performance was impressive. The 59-inch and 65-inch models were also on sale and performed well.

As stated, the sales would run until July 18 and there are lots of Xiaomi products available such as the Mi Air Purifier, Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner, Mi Notebook Air 13.3-inch with a 200 Yuan discount, and much more.

