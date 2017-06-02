Nokia 9 Appears More than 35 Times on Geekbench with Snapdragon 835, 4 GB RAM

Around two weeks ago, an unknown Nokia phone labelled as HMD Global TA-1004 had appeared with insane multi-score of 7770 on Geekbench. The listing revealed that the alleged Nokia 9 features Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. In the last week of May, the alleged Nokia 9 named as “Unknown Heart” had appeared on Geekbench with SD 835 and 8 GB of RAM. Several new listings that has appeared recently again reveal that the flagship phone is equipped with Snapdragon 835 and 4 GB of RAM

As it can be seen in the source link, the “Unknown Heart” Nokia 9 flagship has appeared on Geekbench over 35 times. Hence, the listings suggest that the Nokia 9 may arrive in two variants for different markets. The 8 GB RAM variant with dual-SIM support may be aimed towards the Asian markets like China where there is huge competition between smartphone brands on launching phones with higher specs.

The recently announced ZTE Nubia Z17 is one perfect example for it as it is the first Snapdragon 835 chipset fueled smartphone with 8 GB of RAM. It is currently announced only for Chinese markets. The Nokia 9 featuring singe-SIM and 4 GB RAM may arrive to North and South America markets.

Nokia Power User had reported in the previous month that two Nokia devices TA-1004 (spotted on Geekbench) and TA-1012 have received EA Union certification on May 11. The publication speculates that it could be single and dual SIM variants of Nokia 9. Since both the variants have been certified

In the last month, several leaked hands-on photos of the Nokia 9 flagship had appeared. One of the leaked screenshots of the alleged Nokia 9 named as Heart (Unknow) revealed it has Snapdragon 835 and 4 GB of RAM. Other specs revealed through the screenshot shows that it has 5.3-inch QHD display and 64 GB inbuilt storage. It is speculated to come with 13-meagapixel dual rear cameras. it is pegged to cost $699. It is likely that the Nokia 9 may get announced at the end of this month or in Q3 this year.

