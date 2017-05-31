All Nokia Smartphones To Be Available Globally By June 2017

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

It has been months since Nokia announced its trio of Android-running smartphones. However, only the Nokia 6 is available for purchase and its sale is even limited to Mainland China and Hong Kong for now.

Although pre-orders of the Nokia 3, 5, and 6 have begun in some European countries, a world wide availability hasn’t been mentioned yet until recently. New report says that Nokia plans to make its new smartphones available globally before the end of June 2017.

We plan to release our upcoming Smartphones worldwide before the end of Q2 2017. (June) Stay tuned for updates. — Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) May 28, 2017

The announcement was made by Nokia Mobile last weekend on Twitter.

Nokia already announced that the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 will be manufactured at Foxconn’s factory in India.

The Nokia 3 has a 5-inch HD screen, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB ROM. There is a Mediatek MT6737 processor under the hood. It has an 8MP rear camera and another 8MP front facing camera. The Nokia 3 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is powered by a 2650mAh battery. It will sell for 139 Euros (~ $147).

The Nokia 5 increases the screen size to 5.2”but retains the HD screen. It also swaps the MT6737 processor for a Snapdragon 430 processor and the 8MP rear camera for a 13MP sensor. RAM and ROM remains the same as above. There is a fingerprint scanner and the battery is 3000mAh. Price is 189 Euros (~$199).

The Nokia 6 pushes the screen to 5.5-inches and raises the resolution to 1080p. Comes in two variants: a 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant and a 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. Rear camera is a 16MP sensor but the front camera remains 8MP. It has the same processor and battery capacity as the Nokia 5 and also sports a fingerprint scanner. It will be available for 229 Euros (~$242) and Arte Black Edition (4GB RAM/64GB) for 299 Euros (~$316).

(Source, via)

