Vivo X9 Gets A New Refreshing Blue Color Option

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has added another refreshing new color option its X9 model. This is coming barely three months after the Vivo X9 Matte black was added to the lineup. The X9 has now got a cool blue color variant that really tweaks things up and infuses some fresh blood to the X9’s sales especially as it comes out in the bright summer.

On the looks, the Summer Blue color variant of the X9 comes with the same refreshed, premium and sleek look but with more attractiveness. With this new addition, the Vivo X9 now comes in Blue, Rose Gold, Gold, Star Gray and Matte black colours. The X9 is currently on a promotional offer that brings the price down to 2,589 Yuan, 200 Yuan off.

On the specs angle, the Vivo X9 Blue variants till features a 5.5-inch Full HD display and is powered by a 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 chip with a 4GB RAM providing some support. The X9 also comes with 64GB of internal storage and packs a built-in 3050mAh battery under its hood.

Other features include a dual selfie camera setup composed of a 20MP main sensor and an 8MP depth of field sensor. There is also a 16MP rear camera with LED flash and an AK4376 HiFi audio system. The X9 runs Vivo’s Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

