Gizmochina Giveaway – Win A Free Doogee BL5000 Big Battery Phone

Gizmochina along with Banggood is conducting a Doogee BL5000 big battery phone as Giveaway gift to one of our lucky readers. Like always, you just have to follow the steps mentioned on the Gleam widget to get a chance to win this amazing phone.

Here is the main features of Doogee BL5000:

UNIQUELY CURVED DESIGN – 3D design in both front and back; 8 exquisite curved sides; anti-fingerprint effect with the enhanced nano-plating oleo phobic layer; sparkling radiance of 3 colors: Marine Blue, Midnight Black and Maple Gold; best grip for use and perfect fit in palm

STUNNING DISPLAY – 5.5 FHD display for visual feast; 1 nit to 650 nit auto adjustable brightness for amazing viewing experience and eye protection; touch panel with RGCO technique for faster response and greater durability

UPGRADED TRIPLE CAMERAS – Dual 13.0 MP rear cameras with dual sensors to detect blur range automatically, making every shot a vogue cover; 8.0 MP front camera with soft light and 0.1s PDAF, face beauty 2.0 and 88°wide angle for amazing selfies with more friends

SMOOTH CONNECTION – Powerful Octa-core CPU enables multitasking with high efficiency; 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM means abundant storage for your pics, videos and other documents; supports 4G+, LTE Cat-6, OTG, with Android 7.0, doubled speed of download and upload; Dual SIM, dual standby

BE LONG TIME, BELONG TO YOU – 5050mAh large battery supports long time use; 12V-2A quick charge enables charging to 40% within 10 minutes; safe and reliable with the guarantee of charging standard and safety test

The Doogee BL5000 is selling on Banggood for $139 now($20 off)



How to entry this giveaway? Just follow these steps via Gleam widget:

Visit Doogee BL5000 phone on Banggood; Share this article to your Facebook, Twitter, Google+ or other social media;

Terms & Conditions: 1. The giveaway is an international giveaway.

2. We are not responsible for lost shipments.

3. We are not responsible for any duties, import taxes that you may incur.

4. We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.

5. The prize will be shipped in a week when the giveaway end. Just follow the steps mentioned in the Gleam widget to participate in the giveaway. Once again, good luck.

