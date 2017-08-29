blackview bv8000 pro discount

Leagoo KIICAA Mix Up For Grabs At Just $69.99 (50% off), 10 Units Per Day

Leagoo KIICAA Mix is your best bet at a super cheap full-screen phablet, but Gearbest is trying to make things even more attractive. Starting August 28, the KIICAA Mix full-screen smartphone will be up for grabs at just $69.99 i.e. a good 50% off the retail price tag.

Every day at 9 AM UTC time, 10 units of the Leagoo KIICAA Mix will be offered for just $69.99. But make sure to use the coupon: GBLGMI to get this 50% discount. It’s going to be hard to get hold of the phablet at this price tag, but it’s definitely worth a try.

If you are unable to snap up one of the 10 units, you can always purchase the smartphone at its flash sale price tag of $109.99. Given the specs inside, this price is pretty aggressive, making it one of the best-looking smartphones in its price segment.

There is no doubt that screen is going to be its biggest asset, coming with a 5.5-inch Full HD 1080p Sharp panel and a tri-bezel design. The high screen to body ratio ensures that the phone is compact, despite being a 5.5-incher. Inside, you get MT6750T with 3GB of RAM and 13MP+2MP dual cameras. The setup isn’t the best we’ve seen, but it should be enough for basic shots once in a while. Up front, you get a 13MP OV camera, good for selfies. Finally, there’s a fingerprint sensor as well. Other features include a 3000mAh battery and Android 7.

Overall, at $109.99, the Leagoo KIICAA Mix is a value for money smartphone. You can check out the flash sale as well as more details about the phone from the link here.

