Gionee SW17W08 Shows Up On GFXBench With 18:9 Display, 4GB RAM & Helio P25 SoC

A few weeks ago we reported that an industry source revealed that we should expect full screen smartphones from the big names in China. A new GFXBench listing shows Gionee may be the first of those big names to do so. The Gionee SW17W08 packs a 6-inch display with a 1440 x 720 resolution. This is the same resolution as the newly announced Micromax Canvas Infinity.

The Gionee has a larger 6-inch display which will result in a lower ppi compared to the Micromax. However, the rest of the specs are mid-range level.

There is a Helio P25 chip clocked at 2.6GHz along with a Mali-T880 GPU. There is 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage inside the Gionee SW17W08 which should more than suffice.

In terms of optics, GFXBench lists both the front and rear cameras as 5MP sensors. Don’t be quick to condemn them as there may be dual cameras on both sides just like the Gionee S10 and GFXBench only sees one of each.

The Gionee SW17W08 runs Android 7.0 but expect Amigo OS 4.0 on top.

There is no news as to when this device will launch but if you have been putting off buying an 18:9 smartphone because you want one from a bigger Chinese brand, you may not have to wait for too long.

You should have it in mind that you will be paying a lot more than what is obtainable from other manufacturers as Gionee phones don’t come cheap.

