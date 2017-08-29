New Leak Reveals Xiaomi Mi A1 Will Have A Full Screen Display

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Xiaomi A1 is said to be the name of the next Android One smartphone. Earlier reports said the Xiaomi Mi A1 will be a variant of the Mi 5X running stock Android but a new leak says otherwise.

A Weibo user posted images he believes are of the Xiaomi Mi A1 and they reveal a phone with a full screen display. There are no bezels on the side, and those on the forehead and chin are significantly thin, even thinner than that of the Galaxy Note 8.

If this is the real design of the Xiaomi Mi A1, then it isn’t a variant of the Mi 5X but a completely different phone. The Weibo user also included a RF exposure page that shows the Mi A1 listed alongside other Xiaomi smartphones. Sadly the device has been pulled off the site now.

Specification details of the A1 are unknown and we hope more details appear soon. Xiaomi has an event scheduled for September 5 and while the guess is that it may be the Mi MIX 2 or global release of the Mi 5X, it may be a different device entirely. A key feature of the phone is that it will have dual cameras.

