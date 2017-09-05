Honor CEO: Honor V10 Coming With Artificial Intelligence, Launching Early 2018

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei’s CEO Richard Yu took the spotlight at IFA with the launch of the world’s first Artificial Intelligence chip- Kirin 970. Apart from Huawei, the Honor brand also hosted its own press briefing at IFA but no product was announced. However, Honor President George Zhao spoke about the upcoming Honor flagship smartphone which would also feature Artificial intelligence.

Basically, apart from the difference in designs, the Honor smartphones come with similar hardware with Huawei phones. This has helped to expand Huawei’s market base and also to ensure the flagships come with better prices for consumers. That same strategy seems to be what the CEO was referring to when he talked about artificial intelligence.

Read More: Huawei Honor V9 Is The First True Flagship of 2017: Comes With Kirin 960, 6GB RAM & 3D Photo Support

The Honor president was actually talking about the Honor V10 which would be the successor to the Honor V9. The Honor V9 was the first flagship phone Huawei launched in February this year. The device features a Kirin 960 processor backed by 6GB of RAM. So it is just logical the Honor V10 would feature a Kirin 970 processor and this would make it the second Huawei model after the Mate 10 to use the AI chip. George Zhao did reveal the Honor V10 would be launched in early 2018. Going by the Honor V9 itinerary, a February launch looks likely but the device may likely also be China exclusive, launching under a different moniker outside China a month or two later.

(source)