Xiaomi Launching Mi Max 2 4GB RAM + 32GB Storage Version on September 20

Xiaomi has indicated via a Twitter post that it would be unveiling a new Mi Mix 2 version with a reduced 32GB storage in India. The Mi Max 2 is presently available in a 4GB + 64GB variant as well as a 4GB + 128GB version but the now, there is going to be a 32GB version and it is for the Indian market. The new variant will be unmasked on September 20 by 12 noon and would be sold exclusively on Mi.com, Mi Home and Amazon India. The new version will come clutching an introductory Rs 12,999 price tag which is around $202 USD. The price may likely end up at Rs 14,999 in due course.

Presenting Mi Max 2 4GB+32GB at an intro price of ₹12,999! Sale starts 20/09 exclusively on @amazonIN, https://t.co/nVqFSYMyzY & Mi Home pic.twitter.com/6rC5hoNq7H — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 18, 2017

Apart from the new storage, the device retains all features of the previous model. The display is still 6.44 inches and the resolution is kept at 1080p. The Mi Max 2 features the power efficient Snapdragon 625, an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. It packs a dual SIM slots with one of the slots doubling as a microSD card slot and can be expanded up to 256GB.

Further, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 sports a 12MP Sony IMX386 rear sensor while there is a 5MP camera up front for selfies. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as a 5300mAh which only added 0.1mm to its thickness when compared to the Mi Max with a smaller battery. The Mi Max 2 comes with Android 7.1.1 out of the box and is available in matte black with a fingerprint resistant coating.

