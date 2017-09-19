Samsung Galaxy A (2018) Smartphones Rumored to Feature Exynos 7885 and Exynos 9610

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung is rumored to be working on 2018 versions of Galaxy A3, A5 and A7 smartphones. These phones are expected to be unleashed at the end of this year or in January 2018. An industry insider has claimed that the South Korean company may use Exynos 7885 to power the Galaxy A (2018) phones and in some regions these phones may feature Exynos 9610

Samsung may use Exynos7885/9610 on Galaxy A 2018 in some area. — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) September 18, 2017

In July, the rumor mill had revealed that Samsung is developing new chipsets like Exynos 7885 (14nm) and Exynos 9610 (10nm). Speculations are rife that these new chipsets will be unveiled before the end of the year.

The leaked specifications of both the chipsets have revealed that the Exynos 9610 is more powerful and is capable of delivering a performance that is similar to Exynos 8895 that powers flagship phones like Galaxy S8 duo and Galaxy Note 8. The new mid-range chipsets from Samsung are expected to deliver a performance that is similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset.

Previous reports have revealed that the Exynos 9610 is a 64-bit octa-core chipset that features four cores of ARM Cortex A73 working at 2.4 GHz and another four cores of the power-efficient Cortex A53 whose processing speed is not available. The chipset includes Mali-G71 MP20 graphics and a fully integrated LTE modem. Even though fresh reports claim that it is a 10nm chipset, earlier reports had stated that it could be a 14nm chipset.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S9 Reportedly Arriving with 1,000 FPS Image Sensor

The Exynos 7885 is said to be weaker chipset compared to Exynos 9610. It is rumored to arrive with two cores of ARM Cortex A73 working at 2.1 GHz that is coupled four cores of Cortex A53. It also features Mali-G71 GPU and an integrated LTE modem.

The same industry insider had also claimed around three years ago that all the Galaxy A (2018) smartphones would be equipped with dual rear cameras. The leaked specs of the Galaxy A7 (2018) have already appeared.

The handset is pegged to come with 5.7-inch FHD display and it seems to be powered by Exynos 7885 and 3 GB of RAM. The front and rear sides of the smartphone respectively feature 16-megapixel snappers. The native storage of the phone is 32 GB and it is loaded with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. A report from the previous month claims that the Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) would be featuring Samsung’s Infinity Display. More information on the upcoming 2018 Galaxy A phones are expected to appear in the coming weeks.