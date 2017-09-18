Samsung Galaxy S9 Reportedly Arriving with 1,000 FPS Image Sensor

Earlier this year, Sony had introduced its 3-layer stacked CMOS image sensor enabled with a dedicated DRAM that can capture super slow-motion full HD videos at 1,000 frames per second. The Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ Premium. It is faster than the iPhone 7 Plus that supports slow-motion video shooting 240 fps. Fresh information coming from South Korean media claims that Samsung is prepping the Galaxy S9 flagship with 1,000 fps image sensor

Conventional image sensor that are available on the existing smartphones have 2-layer structure that includes an image sensor and a logic chip. The inclusion of a DRAM allows temporary storage of data that will enable the image sensor to capture 1,000 fps slow-mo videos.

According to ET News, instead of stacking three layers, Samsung Opto-Electronics has reportedly added DRAM module to the 2-layer structure, probably to avoid patent issues. Speculations have it that the 3-layer image sensor by the South Korean may arrive first on the upcoming premium Galaxy phones such as Galaxy S9, S9+, Galaxy X foldable smartphone and more.

Read More: Concept Galaxy S9 Features Full-Screen Design and 6GB of RAM

The South Korean company is expected to begin the mass production of the 3-layer image sensor in November which means it could be ready for use on the Galaxy S9. Rumors have already revealed that the Galaxy S9 would be coming with a rear-mounted dual camera system. There is a possibility that Samsung may include its 3-layer image sensor in the dual camera setup.

Previous reports have revealed that the Galaxy S9 that has a model number of SM-G960 would be driven by Snapdragon 845 chipset and 6 GB of RAM. The handset is pegged to come preinstalled with Android 8.0 Oreo. It is expected to arrive with an Infinity Display like the Galaxy S8 that will carry support QHD+ resolution. The fingerprint reader is rumored to be placed on the backside of the phone.

Samsung is rumored to debut the Galaxy S9 duo around two months earlier than the predecessor models. The South Korean company will reportedly launch the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the end of January and make them available for buying across the globe in md-February. Recent reports have revealed that Apple may not be able to meet the iPhone X demand until the first half of 2018. The late arrival of iPhone X may hamper the sales of Galaxy S9 if the latter releases in the market by Q2 next year. Hence, Samsung may consider on launching the Galaxy S9 duo earlier next year.

(source)