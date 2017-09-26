iPhone 8 Plus Camera Clinches Record As DxOMark’s Highest Rated Phone Camera
DxOMark has just released its latest ratings and revise their testing procedure in order to accommodate modern smartphone camera features. As a result of the update, Apple has once again emerged as the King of Smartphone Cameras with the iPhone 8 Plus currently occupying the top spot on DxOMark’s rating. The iPhone 8 Plus is closely followed by its contemporary- the iPhone 8. DxOMark is a website providing image quality ratings for standalone cameras, lenses, and mobile devices that include cameras. It is owned by DxO Labs.
It would be recalled that the iPhone 8 comes with a single camera while the iPhone 8 Plus comes with dual rear cameras. This is why the 8 Plus scored higher because DxOMark’s new metrics now take into account features like bokeh, zoom, and more, some of which are not present in the smaller iPhone 8 or 7 models also with a single rear camera. That notwithstanding, the iPhone 8 still managed to floor all other smartphones released so far this year.
