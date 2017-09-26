Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro Leaked Promo Reveal Design, Leica Dual Cameras and AI Capabilities

Huawei Mate 10 series smartphones are slated to get unveiled in the next month. In the past weeks, the rumor mill has revealed plenty of information on the specifications and features of Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. Today, several snapshots of a leaked promo of the Mate 10 duo have surfaced. The leaked images highlight their various features including the AI capabilities of the Kirin 970 chipset.

The above image showcases the design of the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. The device placed on the left side is the Mate 10 Pro. It is fitted with a slimmer screen that seems to support an aspect ratio of 18:9. The company’s logo can be seen on the bottom bezel. The Mate 10 that is placed on the right side appears to be sporting a screen that offers an aspect ratio of 16:9. The display seems to be curved at the edges. The bottom bezel of Mate 10 does not feature Huawei’s logo as it is likely to feature a front-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The leaked shots also reveal the Leica branded dual camera setup are available on the backside of Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. Both the smartphones will be featuring a pair of f/1.6 aperture SUMMLUX-H lenses. The vertically stacked dual cameras of the Mate 10 Pro are placed on a textured strip. The rear view of the Pro model reveals its fingerprint reader.

Another image includes the text that claims that the Kirin 970 is the world’s first chipset that is embedded with NPU (neural processing unit). The latter brings behavior driven machine learning on Mate 10 phones. With AI onboard, the Mate 10 duo will feature an AI-driven photo assistant and camera image translation without the need of connecting to the internet. AI also brings intelligent photography to Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro that will let these phones to recognize up to 14 scenarios and according adjust the camera settings.

The below image shows that the Mate 10 duo will be featuring a 4,000mAh battery that will carry fast charging capabilities. It seems that the battery consumption will be managed by AI. With Cat. 18 LTE modem, the Mate 10 duo will support LTE speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps. Lastly, both the smartphones will be coming with IP67 certified dust and water-resistant chassis.

