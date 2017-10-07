Amazing Discounts and Gearbest Buyer’s Guide [COUPONS]

There are plenty of online stores out there and a lot of buyers are unaware if those stores are reliable or not. Also, many users are not sure about the entire buying process like choosing a product, ordering it and so on as we receive a lot of questions on our email and social media accounts.

Gearbest is one of the most reliable stores you can find and buying from it is easy. In this article, we will explain the entire buying process at Gearbest.com and give you some tips and tricks to save money and finding a product that is best for you.

In order to buy anything from the store, you have to register on the site. I know, it may sound like a hassle but in reality, it takes like 30 seconds to create an account and you are good to go.

We will use our recently reviewed Xiaomi Mi Note 3 as an example. You simply have to add to cart any product you want and proceed to checkout.

You can also use any discount/coupon codes if you have one.

Good news is that Gearbest usually offers free shipping for most of its orders if you are okay with a longer shipping time. Obviously, you can select another shipping method to get the item a lot faster.

Gearbest accepts debit/credit card payments or PayPal, which is one of the safest buying methods.

