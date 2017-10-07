Google Will Focus On Offline Stores for Pixel 2 Sales in India

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Apart from the folks at Google, no one knows the exact amount of first-gen Pixel phones sold. A research from a few months ago puts the figure at close to 2 million. It is a no-brainer that Google will want to sell more units of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL this time around and to do that, it plans to take a different approach to sales, at least in India.

According to the Senior Vice President of Google Hardware, Rick Osterloh and the VP of Hardware Product Management, Mario Queiroz, the new Pixel smartphones will still be sold online and offline but will focus more on offline sales.

In Rick Osterloh’s words “Our focus was online last year. People tend to not buy such premium products so if people can see the device and experience it, will help quite a bit”.

Offline sales are very important and should not be overlooked even in developed countries. Xiaomi learnt this the hard way and has opened 200 Mi Stores in its home country this year alone. People want to see what they want to buy and experience what it has to offer before shelling out so much money.

How Google plans to tackle the problem is still unknown but the chance of standalone Google shops is slim. It will most likely be modular shops in popular retail stores and malls.

Prices for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have also been revealed for India. The HTC-made Pixel 2 will begin at INR 61,000 (~$932) for the 64GB model and jump to INR 70,000 (~$1070) for the 128GB model. The Pixel 2 XL made by LG will sell for INR 73,000 (~$1,115) for the 64GB variant and INR 82,000 (~$1,253) for double the storage. They will be available for pre-order on October 26 as a Flipkart exclusive.

