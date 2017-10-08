ASUS announced two new phones in the Selfie series a few months ago – the Zenfone 4 Selfie and the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro. It has added a third one called the Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite (ZB520KL). Like the name suggests, it features a few downgraded specs.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite shares the same design as its other siblings. It has a metal finish and the fingerprint scanner sits below the display. The specs are where the differences are.

The display is 5.5-inches but ASUS didn’t specify the resolution. The Pro has a 1080p display and the regular version has a HD resolution. Since the Lite version packs less specs than the standard variant, it is definitely a 720p screen as well. The IPS display has a 2.5D glass covering it.

ASUS has swapped the Snapdragon 430 SoC in the Zenfone 4 Selfie for the Snapdragon 425 mobile platform. The RAM is now 2GB and you get either 16GB or 32GB of expandable storage. However, the Zenfone 4 Lite keeps the dedicated MicroSD card slot (2TB max)

Another key difference between the Lite and its siblings is in the camera department. It drops the dual selfie cameras for a single 13MP f/2.0 sensor. It has a softlight LED flash, so you should be able to take decent selfies even in poorly lit areas. There is a portrait mode, beauty enhancements, GIF support and 9 filters.

The rear camera is also a 13MP sensor with PDAF. There is portrait mode in addition to time lapse mode (with power saving), beauty mode, panorama mode, and a super resolution mode of up to 64MP. The rear camera also has 3-axis EIS for when you want to record videos.

Other features of the Zenfone 4 Lite include FM Radio, dual SIM slot (nano only), a micro USB port at the bottom and a 3.5mm audio jack at the top. The phone comes with the same 3000mAh battery as the other Selfie phones and runs ZenUI 4.0 based on Android Nougat out of the box.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite is expected to cost between PHP 7,995 (~$156) and PHP 8,995 (~$176) when it goes on sale later this month. It will come in Deepsea Black, Mint Green, Rose Pink, and Sunlight Gold.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite will likely be available in other countries too, as the first sighting of the device was a poster that revealed the model number and Malaysian price.

