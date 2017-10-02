ASUS X018DC Seen on TENAA With 5.7” 18:9 Display & Dual Rear Cameras

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

In the last 2 months, ASUS has released about six smartphones, but it doesn’t appear to be done as a new phone has been seen on the TENAA website. Like most phones of late, the ASUS X018DC joins the bandwagon with its 18:9 display.

The ASUS X018DC has a 5.7-inch 1440 x 720 (HD+) display. It will be available in 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants with 32GB and 64GB of expandable storage respectively. The processor is a 1.5GHz octa-core SoC.

Like most of the Zenfone 4 series lineup, the X018DC also features dual rear cameras. It is a 16MP + 8MP combination in the same horizontal design with a LED flash beside the sensors. Front facing camera is an 8MP sensor.

The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat, has a 4030mAh battery and measures 152.6 × 72.7 × 8.8 mm. It weighs 160g and will come in Star Black, Light Pink, and Gold.

Its hard to see how thin the bezels on the ASUS X018DC are. The sample pictures provided are of the black variant and the display blends perfectly with the bezels. However, we can make out the front camera on the top left corner and the earpiece in the middle. Buttons are on the right and SIM tray is on the left.

The back of the phone is similar to that of the ASUS Zenfone 4 Max, the only difference is that there is a fingerprint scanner at the back. This is as a result of the display taking much of the front of the phone.

