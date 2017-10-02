OnePlus 5 JCC+ Limited Edition Now Available for Purchase in Europe

OnePlus started the tradition of releasing a special edition of its flagship phone in partnership with a known name in the fashion industry. Early this year, it released the OnePlus 3T Colette Edition. A few weeks ago, it announced the OnePlus 5 JCC+ limited edition in partnership with Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, a famous fashion designer.

The limited edition phone was available for purchase during the pop-up event in Paris. However, if you reside anywhere else in Europe, you can place an order for the phone on the official OnePlus site.

The OnePlus 5 JCC+ is quite different from what OnePlus did with the OnePlus 3T Colette Edition. Not only is the packaging different, the phone itself is.

First, the back plate has a writing on it that says the device is for creative minds. Then the buttons are also colored giving the phone a unique look. The power button is blue, the volume rocker is red, and the alert slider is yellow. Apart from those differences, every other feature is the same as the 8GB RAM version of the ordinary OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus 5 JCC+ is available for £499.00/€559. There are also some JCC+ merchandise available for purchase such as a tote bag and a t-shirt priced at €24.95/£21.95 and €29.95/£27.95 respectively.

We do not know how many units are available, so if you want one, you should head to the official OnePlus website immediately and place your order. The device ships immediately.

