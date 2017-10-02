Fresh Official Renders of The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL Leaked

Just two days away from the official launch of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, we get fresh photos of both devices from popular leaker, Evan Blass. The images reveal all there is about the design, so come Wednesday the only new info will be the software features of both phones.

Evan had earlier shared an image of the Pixel 2 XL wrapped up in a case before releasing more photos on his website, Venture Beat. The photo gives us a good look at the front of the phone and confirms some features earlier reported.

The Pixel 2 XL will indeed come with front facing speakers. While the top speaker/earpiece is closer to the edge of the bezel, the bottom speaker is a few mm away from it. At the top left corner sits the front facing camera.

The image also confirms the report of a new Pixel launcher. As you can see, the search bar is now in between the icon dock and the navigational buttons.

A second image gives us a better look at the 6” QHD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. With its rounded corners just like that of the LG G6 , the Pixel 2 XL doesn’t hide the fact that its made by LG. A third Pixel 2 XL image shows the device in the panda color we saw a few weeks ago, with the power button in orange.

The HTC-made Pixel 2 with its 5-inch FHD display also makes an appearance. It maintains the 16:9 aspect ratio of its predecessor but gets dual front facing speakers.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 mobile platform and run Android 8 Oreo out of the box. They will have 4GB of RAM with either 64GB or 128GB of storage. The rear cameras are 12MP sensors on both devices too.

The pricing is said to be $649/$749 for the Pixel 2 and $849/$949 for the Pixel 2 XL. The former will go on sale on October 19 and the Pixel 2 XL will be available for purchase on November 15.

The 2nd-gen Pixel launch will begin at 9:00 AM PST (4:00 PM GMT) and will be live-streamed on YouTube.

