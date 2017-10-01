Google May launch Its Own Amazon Echo Show Competitor

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Amazon released the Echo Show in May of 2017. It is its first Alexa-powered device with a display. Last week, it announced the Echo Spot, another smart home assistant device with a display too. News has it that Google is working in its own smart home assistant with a display that will rival the Echo Show.

The Google Assistant device is said to be codenamed “Manhattan” and will have a 7-inch display just like the Echo Show. Manhattan is reported to have support for YouTube, Google Photos, and video calling. There is also an unconfirmed report that it may support Netflix.

Its smart hub feature will also let you use it to control the smart devices in your home just like Google Home. It will reportedly run Android to make it easier for developers to create apps for it.

Manhattan was scheduled to arrive middle of next year but Google may decide to release it this year. However, chances are slim of it getting announced alongside the Google Home Mini and the 2nd gen Pixels on Wednesday, October 4.

To be honest, there is nothing that Manhattan wants to offer so far that isn’t already available on a number of devices. Smartphones and tablets already have YouTube and Netflix so also do smart TVs. There are a bunch of apps that already offer video calling too. So unless the device has some tricks up its sleeves, it doesn’t look like its worth it.

