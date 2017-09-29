Google Pixel 2 Launch Event to Introduce Google Assistant Enabled Bluetooth Earbuds

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Google has recently announced a pair of headphones made by Bose that are optimized for Google Assistant. David Ruddock who is a Managing Editor with Android Police has claimed that the search engine giant may announce Bluetooth enabled earbuds at the Oct. 4 launch event of Google Pixel 2.

Ruddock claims that the Bluetooth earbuds will be priced at $159. The earbuds will be connected by a wire between them like the one shown in the above image. It is suggested that the upcoming Bluetooth earbuds from Google will be integrated with Google Assistant. It is expected to feature a dedicated button that will allow users to activate the Assistant.

More and more companies are now releasing truly wireless earphones like AirPods from Apple. Samsung is also working on a pair of truly wireless earbuds. The AirPods are priced at $159 in the U.S. The rumored Bluetooth earbuds from Google sound less impressive as they are speculated to arrive with same pricing. Conflicting rumors suggest that Google may not launch it considering the fact that many companies are now focusing on launching truly wireless earphones.

In related news, the search engine giant is making Google Assistant on multiple platforms. So far it has been available on Android, iOS and Google Home and beginning from today, it will be also available on Android TV. It will be coming first to Nvidia Shield TV and it will be also available on Sony Bravia TVs in the near future.

