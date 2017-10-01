This is The Huawei Mate 10 Pro and Its Gorgeous

Come October 16, Huawei will announce four new devices in the mate series – the Mate 10, Mate 10 Lite (Maimang 6/Nova 2i), the Mate 10 Pro, and the Mate 10 Porsche Edition.

We already know what the Mate 10 Lite will look like and we have seen leaks of the front panel of the Mate 10 Pro. We also saw alleged images of the rear a few days ago. This morning, Evan Blass (@evleaks) decided to share with us official renders of the Mate 10 Pro and we are awed by the design.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro pic.twitter.com/3RgjObXmw6 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 1, 2017

The Mate 10 Pro is a gorgeous smartphone and the design screams class. The front is occupied mainly by the EntireView display, with a front facing camera and earpiece on the top bezel, and the Huawei branding at the bottom. Huawei also teases the AI capabilities of its Kirin 970 chip by using a wallpaper that reads “AI”.

The back is where the action is. Huawei has settled for a two-tone design for the rear. The area occupied by the dual rear cameras has a lighter shade than the rest of the body.

The cameras are stacked vertically on top of each other but do not share a single housing like the Mate 9. Flanking the sensors on the right is a laser focus module, and on the left should be the LED flash though we can’t see it. Zoom in and you can make out the words LEICA on the left and even f/1.6 on the right.

There is a fingerprint scanner directly below the cameras and at the bottom of the phone is the Huawei name. The image reveals the Mate 10 Pro will be available in black, blue, and coffee brown.

What do you think about the Mate 10 Pro? Fantastic design or nah?

