Gionee S11S Appears On TENAA: Packs AMOLED FullView Display and Quad Cameras

Just a few days after the Gionee S11 was seen on GFXBench, the Gionee S11S has appeared on TENAA. We believe this is a more powerful variant of the S11. Now that it has been seen on the certification database, it hints at a launch date being close.

The S11s’ predecessor, the Gionee S10 was announced just 4 months ago. So it is surprising that a successor is coming so soon.

The Gionee S11S packs a 6.01” 2160 x 1080 AMOLED display just like that of the Gionee M7. The RAM and storage is also the same at 6GB and 64GB respectively. There is a slot for adding up to an additional 128GB. Unlike the version seen on GFXBench with a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, this one has a 2.5GHz SoC. We believe this is the Helio P25.

The Gionee S11S borrows a leaf from its predecessor and that is quad-cameras. There is a 16MP + 8MP combo on the rear and a 20MP + 8MP combo for selfies.

The S11S has a 3600mAh battery, runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and measures 155.82 x 72.58 x 6.95 mm. Its weight is recorded as 177.8g.

With respect to design, the Gionee S11S can be described as a mashup between the Gionee M7 and the Gionee S10. It has a metal body with the same dual camera design that is slightly raised. The FullView display means the fingerprint scanner has now been pushed to the back. Power button and volume rocker are on the right side and the SIM tray sits on the left.

The front cameras are at the top left corner, with the earpiece a few mm away. The lower bezel does nothing more than serve as a banner for the manufacturer’s name. TENAA lists the available color as black but the sample images provided show a blue variant. More colors should be revealed when it launches.

Two more 18:9 FullView smartphones are coming soon. #GioneeM7Power #GioneeM7 pic.twitter.com/xr7G43F5tI — Gionee (@Gioneeglobal) September 13, 2017

Gionee said on Twitter that there are two more FullView devices coming. The image that accompanies the tweet shows the front panel of three devices, with one having a cut-out at the top similar to the iPhone X. If we count the M7 and M7 Power as one of the three, the S11 and S11S as the second one, that leaves the phone with the cut-out display as the third which we have heard nothing about so far.

