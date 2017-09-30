LEAGOO S8 and LEAGOO S8 Pro With 18:9 Full-Screen Displays Now Official

LEAGOO has officially taken the wraps of the LEAGOO S8 and LEAGOO S8 Pro. Both phones have full-screen displays with an 18:9 aspect ratio but differ with respect to size and internals. If you are on the lookout for full-screen smartphones with affordable price tags, then you may want to include these phones under your radar.

LEAGOO S8 and S8 Pro Design

The S8 and S8 Pro are actually pretty good looking. The full-screen displays means that the bezels on both phones are pretty small. The phones feature a mixture of metal and glass and have an overall thickness of 69mm and 79mm respectively .

Look at the back of the S8 and S8 Pro and it has a familiar design. That is because it is the same as that of the Honor 9 which Huawei has dubbed lightcatcher.

LEAGOO S8 and S8 Pro Specs

The S8 is the smaller of the two. It packs a 5.72-inch HD+ display supplied by SHARP and with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 ptotection. It is powered by Mediatek’s MT6750T SoC clocked at 1.5GHz. RAM is 3GB and storage is 32GB.

The LEAGOO S8 has dual cameras on the rear and up in front. The front sensors which are supplied by OmniVision are in the 8MP + 2MP configuration along with a dedicated LED flash.

Sony is the supplier for the f/2.0 13MP and f/2.2 2MP sensors on the rear. The sensors are stacked vertically on top of one another with a dual LED flash above and a fingerprint scanner below.

The LEAGOO S8 has a built-in 3050mAh battery with support for 5V/2A quick charge via a micro USB port. There is a hybrid dual SIM tray (micro and nano) positioned at the top of the phone. There is Bluetooth, WiFi, and OTG support.

The S8 Pro on the other hand has a 5.99-inch 2160 x 1080p display. It has a Helio P25 chip paired with 6GB of LPPDR4X RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The S8 Pro has dual rear cameras. One is a 13MP sensor from OmniVision and the other is a 5MP camera from Samsung. Up front is a single Samsung 13MP sensor for selfies.

Battery capacity of the LEAGOO S8 Pro remains 3050mAh just like the S8. Both phones come with LEAGOO OS 3.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

LEAGOO S8 and S8 Pro Price and Availability

The S8 and S8 Pro will be available in Dazzle Black and Navy Blue. It is priced at $169.99 and $299.99 respectively. Pre-orders have been on since 21st of September and will continue till 5th of October for the S8 and till 10th of October for the S8 Pro.

You can also pre-order both phones on Giztop from here and here.