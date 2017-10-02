Alleged Nubia Z17s Real Photo Leaks Showing Bezel-less Front Panel

For a while now, we have been inundated with rumours of a Nubia full-screen phone which latest poster hints would be launched on October 12. Ahead of its apparent launch, the Nubia full-screen model which is believed to go by the name- Nubia Z17s, has appeared in a live photo showing the front display panel. Well, we can’t authenticate if this is actually what Nubia will be unveiling in a couple of days from now.

The image looks like a full-screen photo alright, but what makes it of greater interest is a degree of bezels on the part in view. The device looks completely bezel-less on all sides with the chin having ultra-thin bezels and the top and bottom edges also appear to have no bezels. With such a design, this could at best be a concept render even though Nubia touts the Z17s as coming with full-Screen 2.1.

A Nubia phone fingered to be the full-screen model did appear on TENAA recently clutching the model number NX589J. The TENAA listing reveals the Nubia phone sports a 5.2-inch 1080p display, 6GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage, a dual camera setup in which the main sensor is 13MP. There is also a 16MP front camera and a 3100mAh battery. In addition, the device is expected to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and would have a curved edge design at the rear. We must note that the photos which accompanied the TENAA listing are markedly different from this latest leaked photo. Until the model is official, we can’t be so sure the upcoming Nubia full-screen phone will have such a spectacularly bezel-less design. So, it is best you take this with a pinch of salt as it could be fake.

