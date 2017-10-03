Two ZTE Smartphones With Large Battery Capacities Certified By TENAA

Just a couple of days after the appearance of the ZTE Axon Multy which could be the company’s first foldable smartphone, two new ZTE models have appeared on TENAA’s database indicating that they have been certified. The two models are in no way related to the foldable smartphone, neither do they feature flagship specs. Instead, they both pack budget specifications but are set apart by the large battery capacity they carry. The ZTE models appear with the model numbers ZTE A0616 and ZTE A0622.

As for the specs, the ZTE A0616 is listed with a 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720) display and will make use of an unknown quad-core SoC with a clock speed of 1.45GHz paired with 2GB RAM on one version and 3GB RAM on a second version. The device also comes with storage options of either 16GB or 32GB, both expandable up to 128GB using a microSD card. The presence of fused antenna band lines shows that the device will have a metal body. On the camera aspect, the ZTE A0616 packs 13MP camera at the rear while it will have a dual selfie camera sensor at the front with the main camera being an 8MP sensor. The device will boot Android 7.0 Nougat with ZTE custom UI out of the box. The A0616 gets its juice from a large 3900mAh non-removable battery and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the other hand, the ZTE A0622 seems to have a plastic body but packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device is powered by an unknown quad-core SoC with a similar clock speed of 1.4GHz and sports a smaller 5.2-inch 720p display.The device will come in 3 storage and RAM options: 2GB RAM + 16GB storage, 3GB RAM +32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options. Available color options include Black, Light Blue, and Dark Blue. The A0622 packs a massive 4870mAh battery despite having the features of a budget phone.

