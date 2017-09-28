Leaked Photo of ZTE Axon Multy Foldable Smartphone with Dual Screens Appear

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Earlier in this month, the rumor mill had revealed that ZTE will be announcing a foldable smartphone with dual screens called ZTE Axon Multy in the next month. Today, Android Authority has revealed a leaked photo to show the semi-unfolded view of the alleged smartphones.

The ZTE Axon Multy features a pair of full HD displays. When the device is unfolded, these screens join together to form a larger display of 6.8 inches with a resolution of 1,920 x 2,160 pixels. It suggests that the unfolded screen would offer an unconventional aspect ratio of 1:1. As it can be seen in the image below, the two displays are connected by means of a hinge.

Read More: ZTE’s Nubia May Have A Full Screen Smartphone Coming Soon

The leaked logo of the smartphone had suggested that the smartphone would be unveiled as ZTE Axon Multy. However, newer information suggests that the handset may debut as ZTE Axon M. It is expected to deliver superior multi-tasking experience as it will allow users to run different apps on both screens simultaneously

Previous reports have revealed the thickness of the device when kept in the folded state would be less than 10mm. The dual screen phone would be driven by Snapdragon 820 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. It is pegged to arrive with an internal storage of 32 GB. It is expected to include a 3,120mAh battery. It is speculated to feature a 20-megapixel camera and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The ZTE Axon M is rumored to be unveiled on Oct. 17 in New York. The Chinese firm had already confirmed that it would be holding an unveil event on that day. The Axon M is expected to be exclusively available in the U.S. through AT&T. As far as pricing is concerned, it is expected to cost around $650. Initial reports suggest that the smartphone may not be available outside of the U.S.

What do you think about this smartphone? Will it be able to entice buyers even though it does not feature high-end features like Snapdragon 835 and dual rear cameras? Share us your thoughts by posting your comments below.

(source)