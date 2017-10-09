Pixel 2 Camera Samples Include Portrait Photos & Low-Light Images

Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are the smartphones with the highest DxO mark. While some people think DxO Mark isn’t a good judge of camera performance, at least we all can agree that the new Pixel smartphones take impressive pictures.

After the launch, I am sure a number of us saw sample photos shared online by early reviewers and those at the event. Google has released official sample pictures taken with the Pixel 2 which includes portrait mode photos, motion images, and landscape images. Sadly, there are no photos with the AR filters

This year again, Google has shown that it has no reason to join the dual camera train. The Pixel 2 ( and 2 XL) has a single 12.2MP camera with a F/1.8 aperture and a 1.4μm pixel size. There is laser autofocus and dual pixel phase detection for images, and optical and electronic image stabilization for videos.

You can record in 1080p at 30fps, 60fps and 120fps; 720p at 30fps, 60fps, and 240fps; and 4K at 30fps. The Pixel 2 performs well in low light with its HDR+ technology.

The front 8MP camera with the same pixel size but a F/2.4 aperture also takes really impressive photos including portraits.

Take a look at some of the pictures below or head to Google Photos to view the complete gallery.

(Source, via)