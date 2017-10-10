Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus Leaked Shot Hints 18:9 Display and Dual Rear Cameras

Yesterday, we had seen leaked images of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5. The images revealed that the budget phablet is likely to arrive with an 18:9 display and dual rear cameras. However, fresh information suggests that Xiaomi may announce the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus before the Redmi Note 5. Also, a leaked shot of the Redmi 5 Plus shows that it will be also sporting a full screen design.

The above image shows that the side bezels of the alleged Redmi 5 Plus are not very thin. However, the Chinese OEM seems to have reduced the upper and lower bezels. Also, an interesting feature that can be seen in the alleged Redmi 5 Plus render is that the top and bottom bezels of the phone house dual front-facing speakers.

The alleged Redmi 5 Plus seems to have an impressive display, but it is not as stunning as the screen of Xiaomi Mi MIX 2. Previous reports have revealed that the Redmi 5 Plus may feature a 5.7-inch display that will support a resolution of 720 x 1,440 pixels. The Redmi series of phones from Xiaomi have always featured smartphones with 5-inch display. Hence, it is strange to see the upcoming Redmi 5 Plus with a 5.7-inch display.

Rumors have it that the Snapdragon 450 chipset will be powering the Redmi 5 Plus. it is also speculated that it will be coming with a pair of 13-megapixel dual rear cameras. It is also expected to carry support for Quick Charge 3.0.

The 3C certification of the alleged Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus have revealed that these devices could be codenamed as MET7 and MEE7. The Redmi 5 may cost around 699 to 899 Yuan and the Redmi 5 Plus may carry a costlier price tag of 999 Yuan. These models may arrive in 3 GB and 4 GB RAM options.

The alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is speculated to get introduced in November. However, the Chinese manufacturer may unveil the Redmi 5 series as early as Oct. 16 or 17.

