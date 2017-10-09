Photos of Redmi Phone With 18:9 Display Leaked, Is This The Redmi Note 5?

Fresh images leaked on the internet today reveal that Xiaomi is bringing the trending 18:9 display to its Redmi line. The photos show the front and rear of a phone which we think may be the Redmi Note 5.

The Redmi line is known for maxing out at 5.5-inches but this device has a larger screen, thanks to the significantly reduced bezels at the top and bottom of the phone. Our guess is that the display is about 6.0” in size.

The bezels are actually pretty thin. The bottom one even appears to be thinner than that of the Mi MIX 2. The top bezel is slightly bigger because it holds the front camera, earpiece, and sensor. We can also make out the volume rocker and power button on the right of the device.

The back of the phone is what gives this away as a Redmi phone. The design reminds us of the Redmi Pro, the only dual camera phone released under the Redmi line. Due to the screen taking up much of the front, the phone has the fingerprint scanner at the back. It sits below the LED flash and seems to have the same diameter as the cameras.

The back of the phone is made out of aluminium and you can see the antenna lines at the bottom as well as the familiar Mi logo. This will probably launch as space gray but we hope the black variant comes with black bezels instead of white.

What do you think about the design? Hit or miss?

