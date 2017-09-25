Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus Launch Could be Nearing as a Leaked Shot of its Box Package Has Surfaced

Xiaomi has recently launched the Mi MIX 2 and Mi Note 3 smartphones and it seems that the company is soon going to unveil its upcoming Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5 series of smartphones. An image of the Redmi 5 Plus has surfaced on Weibo. However, the image does not show the actual handset, but it looks like a closeup shot of the box package or a poster of Redmi 5 Plus.

The Redmi 5 Plus moniker suggests that it could be an advanced edition of Redmi 5. Since Xiaomi had released Redmi 4A has a lower variant of the Redmi 5, the company is likely to launch Redmi 5A also this year alongside Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus. The Redmi 5A has been allegedly spotted on TENAA’s site which suggests that the company may soon debut the Redmi 5 series in China.

There is no information available on the specifications of the Redmi 5 Plus. Like the predecessor Redmi phones, the Redmi 5 Plus is pegged to feature a 5-inch display. It is likely that the Redmi 5 will sport the same design as the upcoming Redmi Note 5.

Read More: Xiaomi Redmi 5A Seems to Have Surfaced on TENAA as Xiaomi MCT3B

Recent leaks have revealed that the budget phablet would be driven by MediaTek Helio P25 and it would be coming in two variants such as: 3 GB of RAM + 32 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The handset is also expected to arrive in a Snapdragon chipset edition.

Speculations also hint that the Redmi Note 5 would be blessed with dual rear cameras that would include a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. It is expected to house a 4,000mAh battery. Like the predecessor Redmi Note phones, the Redmi Note 5 is slated to arrive with a 5.5-inch display and it would be featuring a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Other speculated specs of the phablet include 12-megapixel selfie snapper, MIUI 9 flavored Android 7.1 Nougat and a USB-C port.

The base model of the Redmi Note 5 is expected to arrive with a price tag of 999 Yuan (~$151). The higher model is rumored to be priced at 1,299 Yuan (~$196).

The Redmi 4X was launched with a pricing of 699 Yuan (~$106). Hence, the Redmi 5 Plus is speculated to cost around 899 Yuan (~$136) and the Redmi 5 may be priced around 799 Yuan (~$121).

(source)