Samsung Galaxy X Bags NRRA Certification in South Korea; Launch Drawing Near

Samsung Galaxy X is the rumored foldable smartphone from the company. DJ Koh who heads the mobile division of Samsung has confirmed recently confirmed that it would be debuting a foldable smartphone next year. The arrival of the smartphone could to be inching closer as it seems that it has been certified by National Radio Research Agency (NRRA) in South Korea.

A Samsung phone with model number of SM-G888N0 has been NRRA. The same model had received Bluetooth SIG certification at the end of July. The handset has also been certified by Wi-Fi Alliance. Since the model number does not correspond to any of the smartphone that Samsung has released so far, it seems that the mysterious handset could either be a new line of smartphone from the company or the heavily rumored foldable phone.

There is no information available on the specifications of the smartphone and the South Korean company has not released any details on it. Previous rumors have revealed that the Galaxy X is a foldable smartphone that is codenamed as Project Valley.

Read More: Samsung’s Foldable Galaxy Note Releasing in 2018, Bixby AI Smart Speaker in Works

DJ Koh has already confirmed during a recent interview Samsung is aiming to release a foldable Galaxy Note phone in 2018. There is no confirmation on whether this device will be launching as Galaxy X. Koh has said that it will be launched only if the company is able to successfully resolve its technical problems. He has also claimed that if the problems do not get resolved, the arrival of the foldable phone may get delayed.

The rumor mill has revealed that Samsung’s foldable phone is fitted with two AMOLED displays that are connected using a hinge with fold-out mechanism. It indicates that by unfolding the phone, users will be able to use it like a tablet.

Samsung had showcased a prototype of a smartphone with foldable display called Youm in 2013. It seems that the first ever foldable phone will finally arrive next year. Speculations are rife that the South Korean company may launch it in limited quantities and it may carry an expensive price tag of around $1,200.

The full screen display made available as Infinity Display on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8 has been well-received by audience. The arrival of Samsung’s foldable phone suggests that the company would soon begin the trend of launching flexible smartphones.

(source|via)