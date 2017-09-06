Xiaomi Redmi 5A Seems to Have Surfaced on TENAA as Xiaomi MCT3B

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A new Xiaomi phone with budget-friendly specs have appeared on TENAA, a certification body from China. The modest specs of the smartphone suggest that it could be the Redmi 5A.

The Xiaomi phone that has surfaced on TENAA has a model number of MCT3B. The handset measures 140.44 x 70.14 x 8.35mm and its weight is 137 grams. The smartphone is available in black, rose gold, gold, white, blue, red, pink, gray and silver.

It features a 5-inch TFT display that produces a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The dimensions of the Xiaomi MCT3B smartphone is quite similar to the Redmi 4A and it also features a same-sized HD display. However, the Redmi 4A has a IPS LCD screen whereas the MCT3B has a TFT screen.

Just the Redmi 4A lacks a fingerprint reader, the MCT3B also lacks a fingerprint sensor which also indicates that it could be a successor of Redmi 5A. The smartphone is running on Android 7.1.2 and is powered by 1.4 GHz processor. It has an internal storage of 32 GB. Users can add up to 128 GB of microSD card on its external storage.

Read More: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Front Panel Reveals Amazing Screen to Body Ratio

The Redmi 4A has 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 chipset, 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. It also features a microSD card slot.

The rear camera of MCT3B could be of 13-megapixel or 8-megapixel that carries support for full HD recording. It has a front-facing camera of 5-megapixel. The Redmi 4A has a 13-megpaixel rear camera and a 5-meapixel selfie snapper.

The Xiaomi MCT3B has a 3,000mAh battery and carries support for connectivity features like dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi and more. The Redmi 4A has a larger battery of 3,120mAh capacity. The Chinese manufacturer had announced the Redmi 4A in November 2016. Hence, it appears that Xiaomi could be prepping on a successor phone for Redmi 4A.

Xiaomi has recently announced the Mi A1 Android One phone in partnership with Google that comes with a stellar dual camera system and a budget pricing of Rs. 14,999 (~$235). The Xiaomi Mi A1 will be not only online but also going to release through multiple offline channels in India. It would be releasing in 37 markets across the world. The smartphone will allow the Xiaomi brand to reach wider markets, but there is no confirmation on when it will be coming to the U.S.

(source)