Lenovo K8 Plus Unveiled with Dual Cameras, Multimedia Experience, Huge Battery

Lenovo K8 Plus has been unveiled through a launch event that was held today in New Delhi, India at 11:30 AM. It is the second K8 series phone from the Chinese manufacturer after the launch of Lenovo K8 Note in the previous month. During the unveil event, the company spoke on the top 8 features of the Lenovo K8 Plus.

Dual Rear Cameras

The vertically aligned rear-mounted dual cameras of the Lenovo K8 Plus includes a f/2.0 aperture 13-megapixel Purecell Plus sensor that captures all the details and a f/2.0 aperture 5-megapixel depth sensor. The information captured by these sensors are fed to the dual ISPs. The Professional model will allow users to use only the 13-megapixel sensor and the Depth mode will let users to mainly use the 5-megapixel depth sensor. The dual camera sensors can be used to shoot photos with bokeh effect.

Stock Android

The Lenovo K8 Plus is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. It means there are no apps from Lenovo on the phone. However, it does not belong to the Android One program like the recently unveiled Mi A1 which also runs on pure Android.

Performance

The 2.6 GHz octa-core processor present inside the MediaTek Helio P25 that is built with TSMC 16nm manufacturing process. The chipset is thermal efficient and promises better battery life. At the launch event, the Lenovo K8 Plus claimed that its SoC can handle graphics intensive games without heating the device. The chipset of the K8 Plus is accompanied by 3 GB of RAM. An AnTuTu benchmarks, the Helio P25 can be seen outscoring Snapdragon 625 chipset that powers some popular phones like Redmi Note 4 and Motorola Moto G5 Plus.

As far as storage is concerned, the K8 Plus comes with a longest SIM tray Lenovo has ever used that includes dedicated slots for two nano-SIMs and a microSD card. The smartphone also supports USB OTG and carries support for 4G VoLTE.

Better Selfies

The Lenovo K8 Plus is fitted with an f/2.0 8-megapixel 84-degree wide-angle camera lens that is coupled with a Party flash for better photos in darker conditions. It comes with features such as Pro mode and Beautify mode.

Display

The Lenovo K8 Plus comes with a 5.2-inch full HD IPS display that supports 178-degree viewing angles. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass that is overlaid with a oleophobic coating that prevents fingerprint smudges.

Design

The body of the Lenovo K8 Plus is made of 5000-series aluminum. The rear panel is curved at the edges and it also features a fingerprint reader below the dual rear cameras. The smartphone will be available in two colors like Venom Black and Fine Gold.

Multimedia

The K series Lenovo smartphones offers the best of multimedia at budget price. Hence, the K8 Plus comes with Dolby Atmos that produces 360-degree surround sound. It also features a dedicated Music key. Like predecessor K series phone, the K8 Plus also offers TheaterMax cinematic experience that allows user to use a regular VR headset and enjoy virtualized large screen experience.

Battery

The Lenovo K8 Plus offers 2-day battery life through its 4,000mAh battery. It delivers up to 13 hours of web browsing on Wi-Fi, up to 20 hours of video playback and up to 100 hours on music playback on headphones with the screen turned off.

Lenovo K8 Plus Pricing and Release Date

The Lenovo K8 Plus will be available for buying for Rs. 10,999 (~$172) on Flipkart in India from Sept. 7 at 12 PM. A couple of launch offers will be available with K8 Plus which can be seen in the above image.