Xiaomi Mi A1 Official Promo Released to Showcase its Best Features

The Xiaomi Mi A1 was unveiled yesterday as a product that was born with the collaboration of Google and Xiaomi. The Chinese firm had introduced the budget-friendly Xiaomi Mi 5X with stellar dual rear cameras in July. During a launch event that happened yesterday in India, Xiaomi unveiled the same smartphone as Xiaomi Mi A1. It is an Android One smartphone that carries the same specs as Mi 5X, but delivers a stock Android experience. A new video of the Mi A1 has been released to advertise its features.

The above video takes users inside a hall that appears like a museum. The Xiaomi Mi A1 can be seen kept inside for exhibition. Then, different features of the smartphone such as its premium design and amazing dual rear cameras are introduced. The video intends to show that the Mi A1 will deliver pure Android experience as shows the various folders placed on the Homescreen.



Above the usual apps for phone, messages, Gmail, Chrome browser and camera, there is a line features a folder containing apps from Google and there is another folder that contains apps from Xiaomi such as Mi Store, Mi Community and Mi Remote. This shows that the Mi A1 that runs on Android 7.1 Nougat contains some Xiaomi MIUI apps including the MIUI camera app. At the end of the video, the three color variants of the smartphone such as Black, Rose Gold and Gold can be seen.

OPPO and Vivo smartphones are achieving impressive offline sales and they are mainly advertised as camera phones. The Xiaomi Mi A1 will be available go on sale in India on Sept. 12 on Mi.com and Flipkart. It will be also available through the different Mi Home stores across the country. Xiaomi has also partnered with several offline retailers such as Univercell, Croma, Poorvika and more. It will be available with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 (~$235).

The Xiaomi Mi A1 has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display that produces full HD resolution. It is powered by Snapdragon 625 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. The native storage of the smartphone is 64 GB. It also features a microSD card. As it is an Android One phone, there is no MIUI skin for the Android 7.1 Nougat OS. It has a 3,080mAh battery with fast charging support. It has a selfie camera of 8-megapixel. The USP of the Mi A1 is the dual rear camera system that includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

