Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One Phone is Official with Flagship Dual Cameras, Stock Android

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is an Android One smartphone that is created by Xiaomi and powered by Google. In the previous month, Xiaomi had released the Xiaomi Mi 5X smartphone in China. The Mi A1 is essentially the same phone that comes with same specs but delivers pure Android experience.

Xiaomi M1 A1 Design and Display

Featuring a full metallic body and appearance that is very similar to the Xiaomi Mi 5X, the Xiaomi Mi A1 comes in three colors like Black, Rose Gold and Gold. The rear side of the phone features a dual camera setup and a fingerprint reader. The Black variant of Mi A1 comes with anti-fingerprint coating. It measures 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm and weighs 165 grams.



The Mi A1 has a 5.5-inch full HD screen that produces a resolution of 1,920 x 1080 pixels. Its screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It may be fitted with Gorilla Glass 3 that is available on the Mi 5X.

Xiaomi Mi A1 Flagship Dual Cameras

The Xiaomi Mi A1 produces picture perfect shots using the so-called “flagship dual camera” that includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens for panoramic shots and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens for portrait shots that is equipped with 2x optical zoom. It can shoot bright images even in dim light conditions because of the large 1.25micron pixels. The dual camera sensors work together to deliver DSLR-like photo shooting experience. Xiaomi claims that the photo shooting prowess of the dual rear cameras of the Mi A1 is similar to that of iPhone 7 Plus.

The Mi A1 features a 5-megapixel front camera. At the launch event of Xiaomi Mi A1, the company showcased several images to show how better the photo shooting experience on Xiaomi Mi A1 is compared to flagship phones like iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5. The Xiaomi Mi A1 can shoot bokeh effect images with clear defined edges better than iPhone 7 Plus and OP5 as it can be seen in the below image.

Xiaomi Mi 1 A1 Performance

Like the Xiaomi Mi 5X, the Mi A1 is also driven by the power efficient Snapdragon 625 chipset. It features 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of native storage and a microSD card slot. It also features a USB-C port that can be used for fast charging the 3,080mAh battery of the smartphone.

A single pyrolytic graphite sheet that are used on various smartphone can help in diffusing and radiating heat quickly. The presence of dual pyrolytic graphite sheet presence inside the Mi A1 can reduce heat by 2 degrees. The Mi A1 also promises impressive audio performance through its 10v smart power amplifier that amplifies sound when the phone is in speaker mode and also when listening to music through headphones. The Mi A1 also features a 3.5mm audio jack.

Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One Experience

Since it is an Android One smartphone, the Mi A1 does not feature Xiaomi’s MIUI proprietary skin because of which its users can benefit from pure stock Android experience. However, for photo shooting, the Mi A1 features the feature-rich MIUI camera app that brings features like Beautify 3.0 and smart beautify. Mi A1 users can expect regular Android updates and take advantage of the unlimited storage on Google Photos.

Xiaomi Mi A1 Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Mi A1 will be not only coming to India but also to various regions that are mentioned below.

In India, the smartphone would be available from Sept. 12 exclusively through Mi.com and Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 (~$234). It will be also available for buying offline through Mi Home stores and various offline retailers from the same date. Airtel is giving away up to 200 GB of 4GB data for the buyers of Mi A1 in India.