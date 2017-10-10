Huawei Mate 10 Specifications Leaked, To Feature 6.2-Inch Display And 4,000mAh Battery

Huawei Mate 10 series is launching on October 16, at an event in Germany. After the press renders and the specs of Mate 10 Pro, we now have the specifications of the upcoming Mate 10.

As per the latest information, the Huawei Mate 10 will feature a 6.2-inch display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, and display ratio of 18:9. The leaked designs suggest that the display will cover most area on the front side. It will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 970 processor — the same processor that will be on Mate 10 Pro.

Interestingly, the Mate 10 won’t have a bezel-less display or full-screen design. Instead, it appears from the previously leaked images that the bezel-less, full-screen model would be the Mate 10 Pro.

Coming to the camera department, the smartphone will boast a dual camera setup consisting of the next-generation Leica lens. While one lens will be of 20-megapixel, another lens will be of 23-megapixel. The 20 MP lens is the main sensor while the 23 MP lens is the monochrome sensor — the same setup that we saw on the Mate 9 and Huawei P10.

Read More: Huawei’s Mate 10 Pro’s First Real Photos Leaked Unmasking Front & Rear Designs

The phone will have a 4,000mAh battery, same capacity as of its predecessor. However, given the battery optimization of Kirin 970, we expect Mate 10’s battery performance to be better than Mate 9. The device is expected to come with Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

It is expected come in three different variants based on the memory. It will have two RAM options — 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. The variant having a 4GB + 64GB storage combo will carry a price tag of 4299 Yuan. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is expected to be priced at 4899 Yuan ($744) while the topmost model with 6GB + 256GB combo would cost 5599 Yuan.

The Huawei Mate 10 has already passed the 3C certification with model number ALP-AL00. The charger model with HW-050450C00 has also been passed, which supports 5V/2A, 4.5V/5A and 5V/4.5A charge output. It will also support fast charging.



(Source)